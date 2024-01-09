‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Shreds Colorado Court Removing Trump from Ballot: ‘That’s Dangerous as Sh*t’

Taylor Sheridan, powerhouse TV producer and co-creator of the hit show Yellowstone, roasted the Colorado Supreme Court last week for ruling that Donald Trump should be removed from the state’s 2024 election ballot.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience on Jan. 4, Sheridan called the partisan court’s move “dangerous.”

Specifically, what Sheridan said of removing Trump from the ballot was: “That’s dangerous as shit.”

“People can think of Donald Trump however they want to think of Donald Trump. It really doesn’t matter who the individual is,” Sheridan explained.

“A court in Colorado is going to essentially make a decision based upon a trial that has not happened yet. They’re basically saying he’s guilty of something he hasn’t been tried for, and they’re removing him from a ballot,” the TV producer pointed out.

Sheridan went on to say that the court has set a very dangerous precedent.

“Right now, maybe, the Democrats feel they are justified in that action because they’re so terrified of what Donald Trump may do if he becomes president again, but are they thinking about what’s going to happen in 20 years or 30 years because this has now been established?” he asked.

Sheridan then harkened back to the 2000 election.

“People had forgotten that Al Gore and the Democratic Party — and I didn’t vote for George W. Bush — they contested that election then. They said it was rigged. They took it to the Supreme Court. We didn’t have a president, really, for almost two month,” he said.

Sheridan had a banner year in 2023. While the future of his signature series, Yellowstone, fell into some doubt after reports erupted that star Kevin Costner was looking to exit the series, he had hit followups in prequels 1883 and 1923, a pair of shows that followed the history of the Dutton family from before the modern era in which Yellowstone is set.

In Jan., Sheridan was awarded a prestigious medallion by Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton for the TV producer’s efforts to tell the tale of American history from the perspective of Native Americans.

