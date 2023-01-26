Choctaw Chief Presents Medallion to ‘Yellowstone’ Show Creator Taylor Sheridan

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton presented a medallion to Yellowstone show creator Taylor Sheridan on Saturday, “for his commitment to telling the Native American story in his shows.”

“So honored to be able to meet Taylor Sheridan tonight and present him a medallion from Choctaw Nation for his commitment to telling the Native American story in his shows,” Batton said in a Facebook post that featured photos of him presenting the medallion to Sheridan.

The Choctaw Nation Chief went on to say that the Yellowstone show creator had explained to him that he made a promise to himself to tell the stories of the Native Americans, after they had helped him during a time in his life when he was “broke and alone.”

“He told me how Native Americans really helped him when he first got to Hollywood,” Batton said. “He was broke and alone and they gave him a place to stay.”

“He said he made a commitment then they he would always tell our story and he has definitely done that!” the Choctaw Chief added.

As Breitbart News reported in December, Paramount Network’s non-woke Yellowstone, which is in its fifth season, had never received a Primetime Emmy nomination in the major categories, until very recently, and had been completely shut out by the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, Sheridan has expressed dismay over Yellowstone fans saying his show is “conservative” or the “red-state” version of Game of Thrones.

“They refer to it as ‘the conservative show’ or ‘the Republican show’ or ‘the red-state Game of Thrones,’ and I just sit back laughing,” the show creator said in November of fans who are excited about not having to watch content that is in-your-face woke for once.

