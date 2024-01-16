Rob Reiner Attacks Christian Trump Supporters: How Does Anyone Who Believes in Jesus Support Donald Trump?

Hollywood filmmaker-actor Rob Reiner is taking aim at Christians who support former President Donald Trump, saying he doesn’t understand how anyone who believes in the teachings of Jesus Christ could vote for Trump.

Rob Reiner fired off his salvo in an X post on Tuesday.

“Jesus told us to do unto others as you would have them do unto you. How in God’s name can anyone who believes in the teachings of Jesus support Donald Trump?” he wrote.

Reiner’s post comes a day after MSNBC host Joy Reid used her show to publicly attack white evangelical Christians in Iowa, describing them as “overrepresented” and saying Trump’s success in Monday’s caucus was due to them.

As Breitbart News reported, Rob Reiner is producing a new documentary God and Country, which seeks to keep the left’s favorite new boogeyman “Christian nationalism” in the cultural conversation heading into the November elections.

God and Country, which opens in cinemas February, aims to frame religious conservatives as a threat to democracy.

“Christian nationalism” has quickly become the left’s new buzzword to distract and scare its voter base into submission, with Democrat strategists and influencers trying to make it ubiquitous on the airwaves and social media.

