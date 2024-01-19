‘Sex and the City’ Reboot Star Sara Ramirez Claims Israel Is Committing ‘Genocide’

Actress Sara Ramirez took to social media on Tuesday to share a lengthy post in which she attacked Israel by calling the Israel-Hamas war a “genocide,” and condemned Hollywood for allegedly making “blacklists” of pro-Palestinian actors and workers in the entertainment industry.

“Our industry is so duplicitous,” Ramirez wrote of Hollywood. “While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

“While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go,” the Grey’s Anatomy star continued.

Ramirez went on to say that while Hollywood awards “LGBTQ orgs,” the industry is “silent on those orgs ties to weapons manufacturers who are currently supporting the Israel military as it commits genocide on Palestinian lives that include LGBTQIA2S+ lives.”

“I get it. Awards are shiny and people need to pay their rent or feel special and powerful,” the Spider-Man actress said. “Meanwhile we are beyond the 100 day mark on this ‘war’ that has been acknowledged by many, including the ICC, as a genocide.”

“It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played,” the actress added of the character she played on And Just Like That…, Che Diaz.

“P.s. Don’t let the tabloids distract you from what’s happening in Gaza. Really nice try, though,” Ramirez concluded in her post.

