Watch: Jimmy Kimmel Fantasizes About Donald Trump Dying

ABC’s corporate jester Jimmy Kimmel has fantasized about former President Donald Trump dying, saying if the Supreme Court rules against Trump’s presidential immunity argument, “it might actually kill him” — to which the network’s live audience applauded enthusiastically. Jimmy Kimmel spent most of his opening monologue on Thursday’s show attacking Trump. When he got to Trump’s legal battles, the comedian indulged in bizarrely morbid fantasies. “Let me tell you something — if those three judges he appointed to the Supreme Court take this case and rule against him, he is going to blow a whale-sized windmill out of his ass. I mean, it might actually kill him,” he said. Kimmel continued: “Sometimes I wonder, once Trump is dead and and gone and buried on the 18th hole of one of his golf courses, will things get better? Or will we have a whole new crop of MAGA brains to deal with?”

During his monologue, Kimmel speculated that red spots on Trump’s hand are symptoms of syphilis while also joking about the funeral of former first lady Melania Trump’s mother.

The Disney-owned ABC comedian regularly uses his late-night show to bash Trump and his supporters. As a result, the show has fallen precipitously in the ratings, with Kimmel himself publicly acknowledging that his incessant Trump bashing has cost him “half of my fans — maybe more than that.”

Jimmy Kimmel will once again host the Oscars telecast on ABC in March. Last year’s Kimmel-hosted broadcast managed to draw just 16 million viewers, down by more than 50 percent from when Kimmel hosted back in 2017.

