Nolte: Oscar Rehires Blackface N-Word User Jimmy Kimmel to Prove They Hate You

Hiring blackface-wearing, N-word hurler Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars after three ratings failures in a row is nothing more than a troll from a flailing, desperate, and bitter entertainment industry.

Because that’s all Hollywood has left — trolling.

About five years back, the industry got together and decided it had the power to alter human nature. The thinking was this… Americans will accept gay sex, emasculated men (including their heroes), sexless, smug girlbosses, terrible CGI, lectures, rants, propaganda, and anti-human themes because that is all we are going to give them from now on.

The results have been catastrophic for Hollywood.

It’s not just the movies that are bombing. The collateral damage is legendary franchises and brands that were once golden geese.

Above all, the left-wing affirmative action that was the pay-TV package (cable and satellite subscriptions), where dumb Americans (like me) spent decades shoveling money at an industry that hates me by propping up dozens of basement-rated cable channels dedicated to my destruction (CNN, MSNBC, ESPN, Comedy Central, MTV, etc), is finally coming to an end. The replacement is streaming, and streaming is a very different animal from cable TV.

Streaming means these left-wing studios have to attract customers. No more will we subsidize content we don’t watch. If we like the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s content, we’ll pay for it. If we don’t, we won’t. In the cable TV days, we idiots subsidized Disney even though we didn’t watch it. We were subsidizing networks and studios who hate us to the tune of hundreds of billions a year. Those days are over now, and every streaming service not named Netflix is losing billions with a “B.”

Hollywood cannot survive on merit,

So, like the slowly dying corporate media, all Hollywood’s got left is trolling. Like the slowly dying corporate media, all Hollywood can do is desperately try to hold on to whatever audience it has left by further alienating normal people to the gell of their tiny and terrible audience.

That’s all rehiring Jimmy Kimmel, an objective failure, is. Kimmel’s late-night show is a ratings failure. His three previous Oscar hosting gigs were ratings failures.

In 2017, Kimmel hosted and 33 million tuned in, a slight drop from the previous year’s 34.3 million.

They brought Kimmel immediately back in 2018, and the ratings collapsed to 26.5 million.

They brought Kimmel back again in 2023, and only 18.7 million tuned in.

That might sound like a lot of viewers, but before the Kimmel Era, with only two exceptions since 1974, Oacr’s viewership numbers never dipped below 36 million. Most years topped 40 million.

Is all of that Kimmel’s fault? No. But why hire an unappealing, marginally talented, divisive figure nobody watches when your telecast is dying?

There’s only one answer: trolling.

Kimmel has paraded around in blackface and hurled the N-word, which makes this the troll of all trolls from a dying industry that loves shoving its blatant double standards in the faces of normal people. But it’s really the equivalent of a childish pout, of I hope you get hit by a train.

Certainly, there’s some denial involved in bringing Kimmel back. Making a change in how you do things is an admission that how you were doing things was wrong. That’s what decent people do. That’s what adults do. No decent people or adults are in charge of the Motion Picture Academy. It’s a den of bigots, haters, freaks, perverts, fetishists, and monsters who want to normalize sex with children.

I’m thrilled they brought Kimmel back. Hollywood’s slow-motion suicide is a true joy to witness. Let Jimmy Kimmel host all the things!

John Nolte’s debut novel Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books) is available today. You can read an exclusive excerpt here and a review of the novel here.