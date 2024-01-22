Watch: Taylor Swift Gets Booed, Catcalled by Buffalo Bills Fans While Arriving for Chiefs Playoff Match

Buffalo Bills fans have made it abundantly clear how they feel about Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, Taylor Swift arrived at Highmark Stadium in upstate New York to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But her arrival was greeted by vocal boo’s and catcalls from Bills fans who didn’t appreciate her presence at the AFC playoff match.

Unfortunately for Bills fans, their team narrowly lost to the Chiefs, 27 to 24.

As she has for much of the current season, Taylor Swift hogged the media spotlight during Sunday’s match, engaging in fan antics seemingly designed for TV cameras.

Taylor throwing 10’s for Pacheco! 😂 i love her so much! pic.twitter.com/NPp7GyZ0pa — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) January 22, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Bills fans promised to torment Swift during Sunday’s game, with some vowing to make the pop star cry.

The Pentagon recently denied that Taylor Swift is a government psy-op deployed to spread official propaganda to her millions of fans.

Swift has used her stardom to promote left-wing political and social messages in recent years, including repeatedly bashing former President Donald Trump.

