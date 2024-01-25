Singer Samantha Fox Kicked Off Plane, Arrested for Allegedly Delaying Flight due to Drunken Behavior

Singer Samantha Fox was kicked off a plane and arrested over her alleged drunken behavior, which reportedly caused such a disturbance, that a plane bound for Munich from London’s Heathrow airport suffered a delay.

Fox was on a British Airways plane when she allegedly got into a dispute with another passenger, causing the aircraft, which was sitting on the runway, to be turned around and returned to the gate, according to a report by Deadline.

A police report noted that a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk on the plane. The “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Me Now” singer later said that she is “deeply sorry for any disruption caused.”

The incident reportedly resulted in the passengers having to get off the plane and stay overnight in a hotel. They were able to make the trip the following day.

Fox, who reached popularity in the 1980s, had gotten her start in the public eye by being a model. She appeared in The Sun UK tabloid as a “Page 3 girl” from 1983 until 1986.

The singer later released her first album in 1986 for Jive Records, with the song “Touch Me (I Want Your Body)” becoming a top-10 hit across Europe, North America, and Australia. The song also reached number one on the charts in multiple countries.

Listen Below:

Some of Fox’s other notable tunes include “I Only Wanna Be With You,” “Naughty Girls,” “I Surrender,” “Do Ya Do Ya,” “Love House,” “I Promise You,” “True Devotion,” and “I Wanna Have Some Fun,” among others.

