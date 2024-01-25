Whoopi Goldberg Says Oscars Didn’t Snub ‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig and Star Margot Robbie: ‘You Don’t Get Everything’

Actress and comedienne Whoopi Goldberg has rejected claims that director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie were “snubbed” of their respective Oscar nominations for Barbie.

Goldberg issued her rather surprising argument during Wednesday’s episode of The View. “Here’s the deal: Everybody doesn’t win,” said Goldberg. “They’re not snubs. And that’s what I want to sort of point out.”

“It’s not the elites, it’s the entire family of the Academy who vote for best picture nominations. We all vote for best picture, everybody,” she added. “You don’t get everything that you want to get.”

The conversation began when Alyssa Farah Griffin praised actor Ryan Gosling for his statement lamenting that neither Gerwig nor Robbie received an Oscar nomination.

“There is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film,” he said.

Co-host Sarah Haines raised an important question: since a snub assumes that someone should not be on the list of nominees, who should Gerwig and Robbie replace?

“I know the film, I know the greatness and the money, but that assumes someone else shouldn’t be in there because you have five people [nominated], everyone below the five is a snub of sorts. There’s always going to be the snub category of greats,” she said.

Goldberg, an Academy Award winner herself for 1990s Ghost, emphatically said “there are no snubs.”

“There are no snubs, and that’s what you have to keep in mind: Not everybody gets a prize. … The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting,” she said.

While neither Gerwig nor Robbie received a nomination, those asserting that they were snubbed seemed rather unfazed by the fact that actress America Ferrera, a Latina who gives the penultimate feminist speech in Barbie, received a Best Supporting nomination for her performance while French director Justine Triet received a Best Director nomination for her work on Anatomy of a Fall.

