Rapper Benny the Butcher Makes Reference to Trump Winning 2024 Election in Latest Song

Rapper Benny the Butcher makes a reference to former President Donald Trump winning in the upcoming 2024 presidential election in his new song, “Everybody Can’t Go,” in which he raps, “Know I’ma win, like the election if Trump run again.”

“My daughter going to any college she want, but I told her, ‘Fuck school,’ ’cause the cash ain’t worth the pain, and your pops was 20 and worth 30K, Fuck I’ma do next? They guessing, up wondering, know I’ma win, like the election if Trump run again,” Benny the Butcher raps in his new song.

Listen Below:

As Breitbart News reported, Benny the Butcher expressed his frustration with voting Democrat, telling Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy of his disappointments after being asked if he still supports Trump during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

The rapper reacted to criticism he received for announcing his support for Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, saying, “People in our position ain’t supposed to speak on their political candidates. That’s what I learned.”

“And I also learned everybody voting for Trump, y’know what I’m saying? Only president I voted for was Obama, so I really was just talking shit,” he added.

“A lot of times, African Americans — we vote Democrat and what the fuck that been doing for us? That’s all I mean, like what the Democrats been doing for us? I was expressing my frustrations on that,” Benny the Butcher continued.

“I don’t know who I’m voting for,” the rapper concluded.

Benny the Butcher is not the only member of the hip-hop community that has applauded Trump.

Rappers Kodak Black, Lil Pump, Waka Flocka Flame, and Azealia Banks have all voiced their support for Trump to return to the White House, with the latter saying she admires the 45th president’s sense of humor and his survivalism in the face of non-stop attacks.

