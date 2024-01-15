Watch: Rapper Benny the Butcher — ‘African Americans… We Vote Democrat and What the F**k that Been Doing for Us?

Rapper Benny the Butcher has repeated his frustration with voting Democrat, telling Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy of his disappointments when asked if he still supports Trump during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday.

He commented as he sought to address criticism he drew for announcing his backing for President Donald Trump in 2024 via a social media declaration.

“No comment on that,” was his immediate response for clarification.

“People in our position ain’t supposed to speak on their political candidates. That’s what I learned,” he said. “And I also learned everybody voting for Trump, y’know what I’m saying? Only president I voted for was Obama, so I really was just talking sh–.”

“A lot of times, African Americans — we vote Democrat and what the f— that been doing for us? That’s all I mean, like what the Democrats been doing for us? I was expressing my frustrations on that.”

“I don’t know who I’m voting for,” Benny concluded.

The Messenger noted Benny the Butcher isn’t the only member of the hip-hop community to have applauded Trump.

Others including Kodak Black, Lil Pump, Waka Flocka Flame and Azealia Banks have all voiced their support for a Trump return to the White House, the latter admitting she admires his sense of humor as well as his survivalism in the face of non-stop attacks.

Banks added that keeping President Joe Biden in power is “elder abuse.”

So too rapper Waka Flocka Flame previously endorsed Trump for 2024, posting his endorsement to X, as Breitbart News reported.

Waka Flocka Flame let his more than one million X followers know in no uncertain terms that he has boarded the Trump train.