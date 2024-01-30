‘Barbie’ Star Issa Rae Says Black Stories ‘Less of a Priority’ for Hollywood

Barbie star Issa Rae (Barbie) claimed black stories have become “less of a priority” for Hollywood and has considered going the independent route.

Rae issued her salvo about Hollywood’s alleged treatment of black stories in a recent interview with Porter, citing the industry’s recent mass cancellation of minority-centered shows.

“You’re seeing so many Black shows get canceled, you’re seeing so many executives — especially on the DEI side — get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority,” she said. “It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to.”

Rae also discussed her role in the Academy Award-nominated American Fiction, which satirizes the white liberal elite’s commodification of American black identity, and how she has sometimes felt like the film’s protagonist, Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, in her career.

“I’ve been Monk, and I remember in [Rae’s pre-Insecure webseries] the Awkward Black Girl days — and even prior to that — feeling so enraged about what wasn’t being made, and being mad at who was in the spotlight at the time because I was like, ‘I know we’re so much more than what’s being presented here.’ I recognize that hunger, of just wanting your work to be seen and attacking the wrong targets,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that many white audiences and critics tend to reward traumatizing depictions, or their own biased perceptions of what Blackness is,” Rae said.

Rae, however, expressed a “can do” attitude about her own projects.

“I’m writing a couple of different projects — one for myself and one to produce and create with others — and I’ve been feeling so inspired and excited to get back at it,” Rae said. “The industry is in flux, so it’s really inspired me to focus and hone in on what stories I want to tell. I’ve been laser-focused on getting these projects up and running.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.