David Letterman to Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Critics: ‘Shut Up’

Comedian David Letterman has told the Taylor Swift haters to shut up in the face of her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at football games garnered a spectrum of reactions from football fans, be it admiration, hatred, cynicism, jealousy, disgust, or maybe even a little bit of all five. For some, the romance is just another celebrity power couple fairy tale in which two beautiful people find love before the public eye. For others, it’s a cynical branding stunt designed to boost social media profiles and revenue streams.

For others, it’s a media-designed inconvenience to distract from football games. Are they all wrong or do some have a kernel of truth? Regardless, David Letterman thinks they should all shut up.

“This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!” Letterman said in a video posted to Instagram hours before the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl.

Letterman then praised Taylor Swift for her show business prowess and her incredible success as a pop cultural artist, hailing her as a “bright light of goodness in the world.”

“I don’t think in the history of show business or the history of popular culture we’ve ever witnessed anything like this,” Letterman said. “Tremendous! She fills stadiums around the world and puts on a three-hour show. We live in a world now where all we hear is nonsense and ugliness. The nonsense can’t be more nonsensical and the ugliness, God hopes it can’t get any uglier. But that’s all we hear. And now here’s Taylor Swift, who is a glowing bright light of goodness in the world, and she starts dating [Travis Kelce].”

Letterman attacked both the football fans who feel Swift distracts from the game and the Swift fans who wish she would stay away from football.

“The [Kelce] people say, ‘Oh, no, no, no, don’t bother us. We’re all caught up in football. We don’t want Taylor and football.’ And the Taylor Swift people, the Swifties, are saying, ‘Oh, we don’t want a footballer in here with [Kelce],’” Letterman said. “And I say to both camps, ‘This is such a lovely thing. Shut up!”

“It’s good for the footballers. It’s good for Taylor Swift and it’s something positive and happy for the world. And also politically, Taylor Swift is a huge force, and I think just wants to see people do the right thing. So God bless Taylor Swift and [Kelce],” he continued.

As Breitbart News reported, Taylor Swift has generated an estimated $331 million in revenue for the NFL ever since her romance with Kelce became a public sensation.

“A look at the impact that Swift has had on the NFL over the last year by Front Office Sports reveals that she has created the ‘equivalent brand value of $331.5 million for the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL,'” said the report.

“The value was based on Swift’s ‘reach and impact,’ according to Apex President Eric Smallwood, who looked at the coverage the team and the NFL received in connection with the pop megastar from Sept. 24 to Jan. 22,” it added.

