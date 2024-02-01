Fans Slam Larry David for Beating ‘the S**t Out of Elmo’: ‘This is Child Abuse’

Fans slammed Larry David for beating “the shit out of Elmo.” The comedian was seen roughhousing with the Sesame Street Muppet, who made an appearance on the Today show on Thursday. “This is child abuse,” one social media user reacted.

“Larry David beat the shit out of Elmo this morning,” one social media user lamented, sharing a video of the moment unfolding on the Today show.

Watch Below:

Larry David beat the shit out of Elmo this morning pic.twitter.com/059ZVok35a — elise (checkmark) (@Eschreinz) February 1, 2024

Elmo was speaking with Today hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin when the Seinfeld co-creator appeared to come out of nowhere, grabbing the Muppet’s head before taking a swing at him.

“Oh my gosh,” Guthrie reacted. “You love Elmo, don’t you?”

After that, David walked off set, and Elmo said, “Mr. Larry, Elmo liked you before.”

“Ask permission before you touch people, Larry,” Melvin added.

Fans quickly took the comment section of the post — which has since received 1.1 million views — to blast the Curb Your Enthusiasm star and creator for his actions.

“This is child abuse,” one X/Twitter user claimed.

“And Elmo’s dad didn’t do anything,” another lamented, referring to Elmo’s father, Louie, who was also present on the show.

“Elmo’s dad is a bum fr [for real],” another echoed.

“He didn’t have to put the Iron Claw on him, goddamn,” another reacted.

He didn’t have to put the Iron Claw on him, goddamn pic.twitter.com/Oepo7HLGHG — T h ☀️ m (@screwyoucreepo) February 1, 2024

Another social media user declared, “that’s uncalled for,” while another simply wrote, “Not cool.”

“Larry David physically assaulted a 3 year old and nobody cares,” another proclaimed.

“Cancel him (again). he assaulted a 3 year old,” another X/Twitter user echoed.

This is the second time this week that Elmo has found himself in the national headlines.

On Monday, the Muppet went viral after performing a wellness check on the public via social media, asking in an X/Twitter post, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Thousands of social media users took to the comment section to share that they have been experiencing existential dread and despair, and have found it difficult to stay afloat amid high inflation in Joe Biden’s America.

President Joe Biden also responded to Elmo’s viral online wellness check, which backfired as Americans took to the comment section to blame the 46th president for their depression.

