Joe Biden’s Response to Elmo’s Viral Online Wellness Check Backfires as Americans Fault Him for Their Depression

President Joe Biden’s response to Sesame Street Muppet Elmo’s viral online wellness check backfired as Americans blamed the 46th president for their depression.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Elmo asked in a Monday X/Twitter post.

The comment section of Elmo’s post received thousands of replies from X/Twitter users who expressed dread and despair while living under the Biden administration.

Biden himself also replied to the Sesame Street Muppet, writing, “I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days.”

“Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it’s hard, you’re never alone,” the president added.

Biden was quickly slammed in the comment section of his post, with one X/Twitter user writing, “What Joe Biden really needs to do is stop talking to Sesame Street characters and close the US border.”

“Our country needs to take care of itself first, otherwise we’ll never be able to help our neighbor,” the social media user added. “Biden is letting the United States be destroyed. This isn’t make believe.”

“Maybe the Democrats would be better off nominating Elmo instead of you?” Roger Stone responded.

“You’re just like Elmo. A puppet,” another wrote to Biden.

“Remember when you told our kids they were going to die?” another asked, sharing a ominous 2021 message from the White House in which the president warned that the “unvaccinated” would experience “a winter of severe illness and death.”

“Like 4 wars going on and this dude quote tweeting Elmo,” another lamented.

“Bro we lost three service members in a terrorist attack and the president is tweeting about sesame street,” another wrote, referring to the recent deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan.

“Focused like a laser on the important issues,” another joked.

“Not a parody account. Really,” another pointed out.

“You’re all outraged, but this is the exact thing Obama pulled for 8 years as a distraction and the media thought was cool,” another said.

