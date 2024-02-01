Liz Cheney: ‘Taylor Swift Is a National Treasure’

It’s official. Liz Cheney is a Swiftie.

The anti-Trump Liz Cheney officially declared herself a fan of the anti-Trump Taylor Swift in an X post on Wednesday, calling the left-wing pop star a “national treasure.”

Cheney’s post comes amid swelling backlash from conservatives against the mainstream media’s incessant coverage of Swift and its elevation of her to near-deity status. Time magazine declared her its 2023 Person of the Year, while Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kecle has made her an unmissable fixture on NFL broadcasts this season.

The seemingly choreographed nature of Swift coverage has struck a growing number of Americans as more than suspicious, especially as the November election draws closer.

Swift endorsed Joe Biden in 2020, and vocally opposed then President Donald Trump, casting his supporters as white supremacists. A recent poll showed that a Swift endorsement in 2024 could impact the outcome of the election.

Despite losing her Wyoming Senate seat in a humiliating landslide defeat, Liz Cheney is still a fixture on mainstream news media shows, recently appearing on ABC’s The View where she said that she would never vote for Trump and did not rule out voting for incumbent Biden.

Cheney was the key star of the January 6 show trial, which a new PBS documentary has confirmed was primetime propaganda orchestrated with the help of a former ABC News president.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com