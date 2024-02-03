Watch: Dr. Phil Slams Kamala Harris over Border Crisis — ‘Unlike Anything We’ve Seen Before’

Dr. Phil McGraw Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Albert L. Ortega; Brandon Bell/Getty Images
David Ng

TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw visited the southern border in Texas this week where he slammed Vice President Kamala Harris over her failure as the country’s “border czar” to address the unprecedented tidal wave of illegal immigration.

“Guess how many times she’s been to the border? Once,” Dr. Phil said.

That’s more times that President Joe Biden has visited the border — zero.

Dr. Phil was seen recording footage at the border in Texas where he called the situation “a humanitarian crisis unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

“More than 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed Texas Southern border in just three years,” he said. That’s more than the population of 33 different states in this country.”

Watch below:

“And what about our vice President, Kamala Harris?” “Did you know she’s our country’s immigration czar? Guess how many times she’s been to the border? Once.”

Harris briefly visited El Paso, Texas, in 2021. She is currently occupied with her nationwide tour promoting abortion.

Dr. Phil’s visit comes amid a dramatic showdown between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the White House over Biden’s active encouragement of illegal immigration that is forcing a growing number of states to absorb millions of illegals.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.