Watch: Dr. Phil Slams Kamala Harris over Border Crisis — ‘Unlike Anything We’ve Seen Before’

TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw visited the southern border in Texas this week where he slammed Vice President Kamala Harris over her failure as the country’s “border czar” to address the unprecedented tidal wave of illegal immigration.

“Guess how many times she’s been to the border? Once,” Dr. Phil said.

That’s more times that President Joe Biden has visited the border — zero.

Dr. Phil was seen recording footage at the border in Texas where he called the situation “a humanitarian crisis unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

“More than 6 million illegal immigrants have crossed Texas Southern border in just three years,” he said. That’s more than the population of 33 different states in this country.”

Watch below:

NEW: Dr. Phil is at the Southern Border blasting Kamala Harris and speaking out against the Biden Border Crisis calling it a "humanitarian crisis unlike anything we've seen before." You know it's bad when Dr. Phil is involved. The move from Dr. Phil came after he announced that… pic.twitter.com/qBZhqZCGTn — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 2, 2024

Harris briefly visited El Paso, Texas, in 2021. She is currently occupied with her nationwide tour promoting abortion.

Dr. Phil’s visit comes amid a dramatic showdown between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the White House over Biden’s active encouragement of illegal immigration that is forcing a growing number of states to absorb millions of illegals.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com