Watch: Anti-Israel Protestors Heckle Kamala Harris, Sophia Bush at Abortion Event, Demand ‘Ceasefire Now’

Vice President Kamala Harris and actress Sophia Bush were heckled by anti-Israel protestors at an abortion event in California on Monday, with demonstrators repeatedly interrupting the conversation to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Harris and Bush were on stage in San Jose to promote abortion as part of the vice president’s “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour. During the talk, Bush used the term “pregnant people” to describe pregnant women, while Harris erroneously called abortion a “Constitutional right,” even though there is no mention of abortion in the Constitution or Bill of Rights.

But the conversation was derailed just a few minutes in by protestors screaming “ceasefire now,” with some shouting at Harris that “you are complicit in genocide.”

One protestor shouted: “You say the administration is working for reproductive freedoms but how can that be true when the United States is complicit in the destruction of hospitals and schools in Gaza?”

Watch below:

Pro-Palestine activists in San Jose interrupted Kamala Harris during her speech on her “Fight for Reproductive Freedom” tour demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. Activists called Harris a hypocrite for claiming to be pro-woman while supporting the genocide of Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/A3SFUhvVxj — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) January 30, 2024

Harris tried to placate the hecklers. “Let me say, in a real democracy, everyone has a right to have their voice heard,” she said, before the audio for the official White House livestream was cut off.

The vice president proceeded with her speech, only to be interrupted again a few minutes later when demonstrators resumed their heckling, shouting “ceasefire now.”

Outside the event, anti-Israel protestors carried Palestinian flags and signs saying “From the River to the Sea” — a slogan referring to the complete elimination of Israel and Israelis.

#New: Scuffle breaks out between ceasefire protesters and SJPD police outside VO Kamala Harris event in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/eojJs1yF9X — scott budman (@scottbudman) January 29, 2024

Protestors in support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza line up along King Rd ahead of VP Kamala Harris abortion rights event @KQEDnews pic.twitter.com/uQi1VHZ5Hl — Guy Marzorati 💯 (@GuyMarzorati) January 29, 2024

Sophia Bush was one of numerous Hollywood celebrities who experienced a meltdown over the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022. The actress called the Supreme Court “those motherfuckers.”

They will never end abortion.

Only safe abortion.

This is not about life. It’s about control.

Those motherfuckers. https://t.co/m9eAebqQcW — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 24, 2022

