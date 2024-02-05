‘Be Prepared, Fool’: Mr. T Brings Sandbags to Neighbors as Winter Storms Bear Down on L.A.

Actor and 1980s television icon Mr. T jumped into action last weekend by gathering sandbags to hand out to his neighbors as warnings of a winter storm set to feature a deluge of rain are being sounded for the west coast.

The 71-year-old former A-Team star was seen on KTLA-TV saying that he was preparing for the coming storms by getting sandbags for himself and his neighbors.

The TV icon even gave a spin on his famed “pity the fool” catchphrase, saying, “Always be prepared, fool!”



Southern California has been beset with heavy rains, that some forecasters say may last a week. The storms started on Saturday and is expected to last through Friday.

Meteorologists are calling the storms an “atmospheric river.”

The storm is the first major storm of the winter affected by El Niño, a periodic warming of the eastern Pacific. California had record-breaking snowfall last winter, but was relatively dry this season until now. Water levels have been somewhat low for the state, but this rain will help alleviate that.

By Monday, the state had already broken a 97-year rainfall record as the massive storms flood the city.

Mr. T was not always a favorite with neighbors. When he lived in Chicago’s Lake Forest area in 1987, he was blasted for chopping down more than 100 trees on his property, an act that had his neighbors up in arms.

