Alyssa Milano Slammed for Attending Super Bowl Game After Soliciting Donations for Son’s Baseball Team

Actress Alyssa Milano was slammed on social media for attending the Super Bowl on Sunday night after soliciting donations for her son’s little league baseball team.

The Charmed actress posted a photo of her with her son at the Super Bowl game on Sunday in Las Vegas, alongside the hashtags, “Mother Son Bonding” and Super Bowl.”

While Milano turned off replies so that only users she follows can comment on her post, social media users nonetheless blasted the actress in the “Quote Replies” for attending the expensive football game after having requested donations from the public for her son’s baseball team.

Virtually all of the Quote Replies to Milano’s Super Bowl post feature social media users pointing out the actress’ apparent hypocrisy:

“maybe if you went on a rant last week about not being able to afford 10K for your son’s baseball team, don’t post this,” one X/Twitter user advised.

“This bitch just bought thousands of dollars worth of Super Bowl tickets while asking you to donate to her son’s travel baseball team,” another reacted.

“What a piece of work!! She puts up a go fund me for her kids baseball travel team to try to raise money, then buys Super Bowl tickets! Lol! Lord help you if you helped those kids baseball team… I mean this kid go to the Super Bowl,” a third wrote.

“My good friend @Alyssa_Milano could afford Super Bowl tickets which cost an average of $10k each, but needed (much poorer) people on Twitter to pay for her son’s team’s Cooperstown, NY little league trip. Tony Danza would never,” Clay Travis commented.

“How can you not afford to send your kid on a baseball trip, but you can afford to take him to the superbowl?” another asked. “Celebrities are so tone deaf as they continually mock us plebs.”

“The disgusting GoFundMe is now over $15,000. This woman is actively running a panhandling operation while sitting in 100-level seats at the Super Bowl in 2024. Let that sink in for a minute,” another X/Twitter user commented.

“I guess you could have afforded the baseball team trip then?” another asked.

“So she could afford tickets to the Super Bowl but had to make a GFM for her son’s team trip? Just WOW!” another echoed.

“I overdrew my bank account donating to his little league GoFundMe and you’re at the SUPER BOWL??!?” another X/Twitter user proclaimed.

“Lmao she was doing a fundraiser like 2 weeks ago for her kids sports team and is now posting from 20k seats,” another laughed.

“Is this where the Gofundme money went?” another social media user inquired.

“Wonder if this cost more than the $10K she was begging people to give her for her son’s baseball team?” another wrote.

