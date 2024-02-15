Adele Facing Backlash from Fans over High Ticket Prices

Music icon Adele has been taking heat from fans due to her European tour’s exorbitant ticket prices crossing over $1,000.

“You’ll need to be rolling in it deep to afford £984 for the best seat in the house during her ten-night residency in Germany,” noted The Sun. “Even the cheapest tickets for her first European gigs in eight years are a hefty £280 each.”

Affordable tickets in the $75 range for the outdoor arena in Munich immediately sold out, with up to 270,000 people having to spend hours in online queues after the tickets went on sale last week. Only VIP standing tickets going for $770 remain along with the seat package for $1,200. Contrast these prices with 2011 when some tickets could be purchased for $37.

“That seems like a very long time ago now,” 46-year-old Lisa Bale, who saw Adele perform in 2011, told the outlet. “After pre-registering and enduring a queue of nearly 200,000 people, I was excited to finally get my turn.”

“But all the cheap seats were gone and the remaining tickets were priced at just over £300 — which I found way too steep,” she added. “I logged off, feeling like she’s ­gotten a bit greedy. I’m a huge fan and think she’s wonderful but just can’t justify spending that.”

London event manager Michelle Batchelor, 43, said Adele’s prices at Madison Square Garden in New York were cheaper.

“I’ve seen her at Madison Square Garden in New York but that worked out cheaper than flying to Munich in August,” said Batchelor. “I’m one of the thousands who queued for hours only to find the affordable seats gone and only the extortionate VIP ones left.”

“She’s a great performer but the cheapest I could find was £286.08,” she added. “I can’t spend that on my salary — let alone nearly £1,000 for the best seat. We can only hope the prices come down if no one buys.”

Adele, who will end her residency in Las Vegas this coming June, had originally only planned six performance dates in Munich and then added four extra dates due to the high demand. It will be her first European tour since 2016.

The criticism over Adele’s ticket prices comes amid a wave of fan backlash across the music industry who feel that concert tickets have become way too expensive.

