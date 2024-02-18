Actor Bill Skarsgård Arrested for Marijuana Possession in Sweden

Actor Bill Skarsgård was reportedly arrested in Sweden for marijuana possession and ordered to pay a nearly $4,000 fine.

The 33-year-old star of Stephen King’s It and Atomic Blonde was arrested in October for possessing 2.43 grams of cannabis at the Arlanda Airport in Stockholm, Sweden, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Skarsgård, who pled guilty to the possession of marijuana, was sentenced on Wednesday and ordered to pay a fine of 40,000 Swedish krona, which comes to about $3,825 in U.S. dollars.

The actor is not facing any time in jail, probation, or parole, meaning that he will be able to wash his hands of the matter once he pays the fine.

The Barbarian star reportedly submitted paperwork to the court when he pled guilty, and the judge sentenced him based on that paperwork.

Skarsgård “is acting royalty in Sweden with his father Stellan and brothers Alexander, Gustaf, Valter, Ossian and Kolbjörn also members of the trade,” TMZ reported.

Skarsgård is not the only member of the entertainment industry to run into Swedish law enforcement.

In 2019, rapper A$AP Rocky was detained in Sweden after a street brawl, resulting in then-President Donald Trump personally calling the country’s prime minister to push for his release.

In a 2021 interview with GQ magazine, A$AP Rocky revealed that he had called Trump to thank him for intervening in his arrest.

