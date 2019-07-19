‘Just Spoke to Kanye West’: Trump Promises to Call Swedish Prime Minister to Help Free A$AP Rocky

President Donald Trump on Friday announced he would personally call the Prime Minister of Sweden to help rapper A$AP Rocky after he was detained in the country after a street brawl.

“Just spoke to Kanye West about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” Donald Trump wrote on Twitter. “I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven visited Trump at the White House in March 2018.

Rocky was arrested on July 2, after he voluntarily presented himself to Swedish authorities to answer questions about a street brawl that included members of his entourage.

Rocky denied on Instagram that they did anything wrong.

Since the arrest, many celebrities and members of Congress have publicly called for Rocky’s release.

Although the State Department has been following up with Swedish authorities about the case, a Swedish court ruled Friday that Rocky would be detained an additional week while the investigation of the altercation continued.

Trump also publicly spoke about the case in the Oval Office on Friday.

“I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky, but I can tell you he has tremendous support in the African-American community in this country,” he said. “I think I can really say from everybody in this country because we are all one.”