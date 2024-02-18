‘Outer Banks’ Actor Accused of Assaulting Hospital Staff Blames Anxiety Attack

Nurses and a phlebotomist at a Las Vegas hospital were allegedly attacked by Outer Banks actor Austin North before he was struck in the head with a metal tray and subdued, police said.

NBC News reports the emergency department of University Medical Center Hospital was the scene of the dispute around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, Las Vegas police outlined in an arrest report.

North, 27, plays Topper Thornton in Outer Banks. He is accused of punching one nurse, shoving another by the face, and pushing a phlebotomist, according to the arrest report as seen by NBC News.

The phlebotomist grabbed a tray and hit North in the forehead, knocking him down, the report says. North was then subdued by security, it says. A phlebotomist deals with blood draws.

North said in a statement issued on social media he does not remember the events at the hospital and that he was experiencing severe anxiety. He said that tests prove there were no alcohol or drugs involved.

I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week. My friend drove me to the hospital, because I thought I was having a heart attack. I was having a severe anxiety attack. I have very little memory of the events that day at the hospital. I have the utmost respect for healthcare, workers and hospital staff.

North concluded his statement by writing, “I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I’ve ever had. Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled.”

The Las Vegas police officer who wrote the arrest report noted North was asked if he remembered what happened, and North “reported he has no recollection of any of the events.”

The Outer Banks star lives in Los Angeles, but was visiting Las Vegas to attend the Super Bowl. Ahead of his arrest, he shared a video showing photos and footage of his time in the city, FOX News reports.

In addition to the football game, North appeared at other events, took in some shows and drove at the Cadillac Performance Academy.

Outer Banks is a series on Netflix about teenagers on an island looking for a lost treasure.