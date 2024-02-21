Majority of Americans Say Biden Too Old for Second Term. Hollywood Mogul Haim Saban Says It’s ‘Bulls**t!’

Hollywood billionaire Haim Saban has slammed mounting concerns on both sides of the political divide that 81-year-old President Joe Biden is too old to serve a second term. “Bullshit!” said Saban, who is also a Democrat megadonor.

Haim Saban, whose fortune comes from the Power Rangers action heroes as well as other entertainment ventures, hosted a swanky Los Angeles fundraiser for Biden on Tuesday. But Saban and c0-host Casey Wasserman bizarrely had to bow out at the last minute, after they both reportedly tested positive for COVID.

Ahead of the elite shindig, Saban spoke to The Wrap about his support for Biden’s re-election bid.

He told the outlet that speculation about Biden’s age is “Bullshit!”

“The experience that he has is second to none,” he added. “I think he is doing really, in my opinion, a great job. His leadership, his statesmanship, the way he’s defending democracy, growing our economy, fighting for liberty.”

Most Americans would disagree.

A recent Economist/YouGov poll found the majority of U.S. adults believe Biden’s health and age, 81, would “severely” limit his ability to do the job if he were re-elected in November.

Fifty-five percent of respondents believe Biden’s health and age would “severely” limit his ability to do the job. That figure increased to 57 percent among registered voters.

Most independents, 60 percent, agreed with the statement, while one quarter of Democrats also agreed.

Biden is currently the oldest serving president in U.S. history. If re-elected, he would be 86 at the end of his second term.

