Casey DeSantis Welcomes Sylvester Stallone, Wife to the ‘Free State of Florida’ as They Leave California

Casey DeSantis welcomed movie star Sylvester Stallone to the “free state of Florida” as he left California to reside in the Sunshine State.

Welcome to the Free State of Florida!” the Florida first lady said on social media.

“In addition to respecting and protecting your God-given, constitutional right to be free, you can also buy toothpaste without having an armed guard in CVS unlock it for you.”

Welcome to the Free State of Florida! In addition to respecting and protecting your God-given, constitutional right to be free, you can also buy toothpaste without having an armed guard in CVS unlock it for you 🙌

pic.twitter.com/bSiZiLj2wJ — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) February 23, 2024

Stallone acknowledged the move in a recent episode of The Family Stallone.

“After long, hard consideration, your mother and I have decided it’s time to move on and leave the state of California permanently and we’re going to go to Florida,” Stallone told his two daughters during the show.

Stallone added that he and his wife “already have the place” and it’s a “done deal.”

As Breitbart News reported last year, Jennifer Flavin, Stallone’s wife, announced their move from California to Florida, saying she just had nothing left in the Golden State.

“It’s an incredible move, I have to say I’m really happy with our move and our change,” she told Fox News.

“I was born and raised there, two of our kids were born there, but now everyone’s out, our daughters moved to the East Coast … so there wasn’t really anything left for me in California,” she continued. “A few of our best friends also moved, so I think it’s [a] good change, just making new friends, living a totally different lifestyle. I love it. I’m really happy.”

Flavin, however, made it clear she did not leave California due to crime and hailed it as a beautiful state.

“There’s crime everywhere, there’s crime in Florida, too, so I didn’t move because of crime. You can find it anywhere you look, even in small towns,” she said.

“I think California is probably the most beautiful state in the United States, I absolutely love it, but I just needed a change,” she added. “I felt like I’ve been there long enough, and life is short, so I wanted to make a change and not just be sitting in one house the rest of my life.”

Stallone discussed the move in the Netflix documentary Sly where he said transitioning to Florida bettered his creativity.

“I wasn’t moving because ‘Oh, wow, I wanted another beautiful view.’ Any time changing that paradigm which you become used to, it’s literally to jump-start that process again,” he explained.

Though the Stallones’ motives were slightly different than others, they do join an ongoing list of celebrities that have left California for other states, including Dean Cain, Scott Baio, Sheryl Crow, Katy Perry, Kat Von D, and 50 Cent. Most recently, actor Taylor Kitsch announced his move to Montana to build a sober living facility for veterans.

