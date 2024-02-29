Rapper Ja Rule Denied Entry Into UK, Tour Canceled: ‘I’m so Devastated’

Ja Rule says he has been denied entry into the United Kingdom due to his criminal record, resulting in the rapper’s Sunrise Tour across the U.K. and Ireland being canceled.

“I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come,” Ja Rule said in a Tuesday X/Twitter post.

“The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records,” the rapper added.

“In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison,” Ja Rule said.

A few months ago, Ja Rule noted that his “Sunrise tour 98% SOLD OUT!!!”

“Thank y’all for all the love and support for the last 25 years… love you all,” the rapper added. “And yes I’m coming to the US with my tour!!!”

The U.K. typically refuses entry to people who “have previously been convicted of a criminal offense punishable by at least 12 months imprisonment,” Unlock, a U.K. charity created to help people with criminal records, said, according to a report by PEOPLE.

In 2011, Ja Rule was sentenced to two years in jail — crossing that one 12-month threshold — on charges involving possession of semi-automatic handgun in a July 2007 incident.

