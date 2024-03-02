Hailey Bieber’s Sister Alaia Arrested at Bar After Allegedly Fighting, Throwing Used Tampon

Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia Baldwin Aronow, was arrested at a bar in Savannah, Georgia, after allegedly getting into a fight and throwing a used tampon.

The 31-year-old online influencer was arrested last weekend after the owner of Club Elan in Savannah called the police to report an unruly patron who he said was attacking his staff and refusing to leave the bar, according to a report by TMZ.

When police arrived at the scene to detain the patron in question, they found that it was Hailey Bieber’s sister, Alaia.

Officers spoke with two different bouncers and one bartender, all of whom had a similar story, according to the police report obtained by TMZ.

The Club Elan employees told police that Baldwin Aronow had entered an employees-only restroom, despite being told that she wasn’t allowed and had to use a public restroom instead. After that, she allegedly became aggressive and assaulted three staffers.

One security guard claimed the online influencer pulled hair out of his head when he tried to stop her, while a second security guard alleged that she kicked him in the groin when he tried to do the same.

A female bartender, meanwhile, told police that she went into the restroom showing discretion for Baldwin Aronow, and was told that the online influencer simply needed to throw up and change her tampon.

The bartender said she waited for a while, then reentered the restroom to check on Baldwin Aronow, at which point she claims the 31-year-old threw a used tampon at her.

Club Elan bouncers were eventually able to escort Baldwin Aronow out of the establishment.

After being questioned about what had happened, the influencer claimed she was trying to defend herself, police said.

Baldwin Aronow was reportedly arrested on several charges, including simple assault, simple battery, battery, and trespassing.

