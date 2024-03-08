Netflix Jumps Into Faith-Based Programming with ‘Testament: Story of Moses’

With the great success of several Bible-based shows already evident, Netflix is now jumping into Faith-based programing with a new series about the life of the Biblical and Jewish leader Moses.

The three-part series follows Moses as he came before Egypt’s pharaoh to demand that he let his people go free and led the Jewish people out of Egypt. The series is not solely a dramatic one as it also features experts speaking about the leader’s life and effect on the world, IndieWire reported.

The experts speak about the Life of Moses from sources including the Bible, the Qur’an, and the Torah.

The series is being produced by Karga Seven Pictures, which also produced similar explorations of historical figures and incidents including, Rise of Empires: Ottoman, Unexplained and Unexplored, The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer, and Bin Laden’s Hard Drive among many others.

Each 80-minute episode of the series is directed by Benjamin Ross, director and creator of the BBC’s The Frankenstein Chronicles, and will premiere on March 27.

The new Netflix series comes on the tail of the great success of the box office hit, Sound of Freedom, produced by Angel Studios.

The three-parter about Moses also comes after the amazing success of the TV series, The Chosen, a series that follows the life of Jesus of Nazareth and the 12 Disciples, which has had four highly viewed seasons to date.

