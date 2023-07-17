Hit Christian Series ‘The Chosen’ Continues Filming Despite Hollywood Actors Strike

The hit Christian series The Chosen will continue filming its upcoming fourth season after receiving a waiver from the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA.

Producers of The Chosen announced filming will take place Monday, making it the first major title to be allowed to continue production following the union’s strike declaration last week. SAG-AFTRA is issuing a limited number of exemptions, mostly to independent productions not affiliated with major studios.

The series is distributed in the U.S. by Angel Studios, which is also behind the hit movie Sound of Freedom.

Filming of the New Testament-inspired series is taking place in Utah. The production only had to miss a day or two of filming without cast, according to a Deadline report.

Update: Great news! We just received word from SAG that we have been approved for a waiver. We’ll continue shooting on Monday. — The Chosen (@thechosentv) July 16, 2023

The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins recently pressured SAG-AFTRA for a waiver.

“We’ve submitted all the requested paperwork immediately,” he wrote. “We fit all qualifications for an exemption. Every day that goes by without your response costs us hundreds of thousands of dollars while your actors are stuck in Utah. We’re the good guys. We’ve treated your actors well.”

The Chosen has emerged as an unexpected ratings success thanks to word-of-mouth enthusiasm among Christians that has crossed over into the larger population that wouldn’t normally gravitate toward faith-based entertainment.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com