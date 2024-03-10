Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead at 26, Possible ‘Robbery and Homicide’

Porn star Sophia Leone has died at just 26 years old after being found “unresponsive” in her New Mexico home on March 1, her family said.

While officials have yet to release Leone’s cause of death, a Los Angeles booking agency she worked with called 101 Modeling claimed the incident was being investigated as a “robbery and homicide.”

“To be clear, Sophia[‘s] death is being investigated as a robbery and homicide. We’re going to take time off social media because this is difficult,” the company wrote on X Saturday. “But we do appreciate seeing the stories from people who knew her. We all agree she was a sweetheart, kind, and gentle. We all love her.”

A GoFundMe organized by Leone’s stepfather on behalf of the family has met their $12,000 goal as of Sunday.

“The Sudden loss of Sophia has left her family and Friends devastated and in Shock, on top of The difficult process of grieving and Seeking Justice for Sophia the family is also facing the Financial burden that they were not prepared for,” stepdad Mike Romero wrote, describing Leone as a “beloved” family member.

“As her Stepfather, I want to personally thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time,” he continued. “Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.”

Male adult film performer and producer Ike Diezel also took to social media to share his condolences.

“She was a sweet person & didn’t deserve to go young. This is a photo we took last summer. She had everyone laughing on set. Very sad news,” he wrote. “I hope her family can find peace.”

https://twitter.com/ikediezel/status/1766656594803351743

The head of another agency Leone worked with, Brian Berke of AMA Modeling, said he was “supposed to be [her] guardian angel” after she started working with him at just 18.

“A piece of me is gone. I love you, Sophia,” Berke said.

https://twitter.com/teambrian2016/status/1766454511260831976

Leone has starred in more than 80 adult films since breaking out into the industry in 2014, the New York Post reported.