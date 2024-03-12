Patricia Heaton Blasts Mark Ruffalo over Pro-Abortion, Pro-Palestinian Push at Oscars: ‘Why Do You Support So Much Violence?’

Actress Patricia Heaton has blasted Mark Ruffalo over his decision to use the Oscars to make political statements on abortion and Gaza.

On Sunday, Mark Ruffalo posted a photo to social media showing him at the Dolby Theatre with fellow Poor Things actor Rami Youssef. Both actors were wearing red lapel pins for the group Artists for Ceasefire, which is pushing for Hamas’ goal of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. In addition, the actors made a “finger heart” hand gesture — a pro-abortion symbol.

Patricia Heaton called out Ruffalo, asking “why do you support so much violence?”

Hi Mark. The heart symbol you are using here seems nice, but the cause supports the killing of 27 million females globally a year. Your red lapel pin celebrates the lynching and disembowelment of two Israeli soldiers by a Palestinian mob. Why do you support so much violence? https://t.co/jCYXQImNBz — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) March 12, 2024

As Breitbart News reported, Rami Youssef explained his red lapel pin on Sunday.

“We’re calling for immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine,” Youssef told Variety during a stop on the red carpet.

Billie Eilish, who is nominated this year for her song for Barbie, was also photographed wearing the pin, as was filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com