Olivia Rodrigo Hands Out Plan B Pills to Fans, Donating Portion of Ticket Sales to Pro-Abortion Groups

Pop star and former Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo is donating a portion of her concert tour ticket sales to pro-abortion groups while also handing out so-called “Plan B” pills to fans, including at a recent concert in St. Louis, Missouri — which was the first state to effectively end abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in 2022.

Olivia Rodrigo fans shared photos of the free pills and condoms they received in St. Louis. The singer handed out samples of “Julie” — a morning-after, or “Plan B” pill that terminates pregnancy.

Rodrigo is also donating a portion of her “Guts” tour ticket sales to The National Network of Abortion Funds — a non-profit comprising 100 different pro-abortion groups that help women pay for abortions.

As Breitbart News reported, Olivia Rodrigo has made abortion a central part of her public image.

The former Disney star — she appeared in Bizaardvark and the High School Musical series — told a crowd of young fans during her “Sour” tour in 2022 that they need to “protect our right to have a safe abortion.”

Later that year, she publicly assailed the Supreme Court for overturning Roe, dedicating singer Lily Allen’s song “Fuck You” to those justices in the majority.

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo said at the time.

