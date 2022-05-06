Disney Star Olivia Rodrigo Tells Concert Crowd Fight to Protect Abortions

Disney star, pop singer, and Joe Biden White House shill Olivia Rodrigo reacted to the looming Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, telling a crowd of young fans during her Sour Tour that they need to “protect our right to have a safe abortion.”

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians,” the 19-year-old said. “I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

Olivia Rodrigo during Sour Tour stop in D.C.: “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.” pic.twitter.com/tNZvCGte7n — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) May 5, 2022

Rodrigo was reacting to a draft Supreme Court opinion overruling Roe v. Wade that was leaked to the press, in what was a possible attempt to intimidate one or more justices to reverse their vote.

Last year, Joe Biden trotted out Rodrigo, who visited the White House on Wednesday to promote coronavirus vaccines to young people.

The singer is not the only celebrity to take an anti life stance. Many celebrities have been very public about their pro-abortion politics, having collective meltdowns whenever life-saving legislation is passed in states like Texas or Georgia.

Recently, actor-comedian Amy Schumer said she is “fucking depressed” over the Roe v. Wade leak, adding, “we’re losing all of our rights.”

In October — after Texas enacted a pro-life law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat is detected — Schumer showed her support for the systematic killing of unborn children at pro-abortion rally in New York City, alongside pregnant actress Jennifer Lawrence.

Meanwhile, actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano has declared this to be “the most dangerous time to be a woman in America,” and called on men to “use your privilege to destroy your own privilege.”

Other celebrities have dubbed GOP lawmakers the “Texas Taliban,” and comparing “sharia” law to Texas recognizing human rights when a human heartbeat begins.

Actress Bette Midler has called for a sex strike, suggesting that “all women refuse to have sex with men” in reaction to pro-life legislation.

