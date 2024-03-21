Megan Fox Defends Drinking Machine Gun Kelly’s Blood By Calling Out Women Who Let Men They Met On Tinder Ejaculate in Their Mouths

Actress Megan Fox defended drinking Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in a Wednesday interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast by calling out other women who let men they met on Tinder ejaculate into their mouths, saying, “That’s disgusting,” and telling her critics, “Fuck you.”

Megan Fox told Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper that the craziest thing she has ever heard about herself on the internet is that she is “satanic” or does “satanic rituals.”

The Transformers star noted that she believes she is facing these allegations because “there was just, like, that one time that I said I drink blood ritualistically.”

“But that was a very misunderstood thing,” Fox insisted. “Everything is a matter of, like, what you’re accustomed to or what is currently, like, socially acceptable or normal.”

The actress then cited “movies from the 80s,” saying, “How many times did you see, like — little boys would go out with their little pop guns and they would cut their fingers and be blood brothers, right? And they’re like, ‘We’re best friends forever now,’ and they would smush the blood together on their fingers.”

“That’s not satanic, right? That’s normal and that’s cute,” Fox continued. “It’s a little bond between kids who love each other, and they have a pure friendship.”

Fox went on to say that drinking her fiancé’s blood is “like that,” but “instead of rubbing your fingers together, the drop of blood goes in your mouth.”

“I don’t know why that becomes satanic,” the Jennifer’s Body star added, before comparing blood to sperm, and then lambasting women who are “letting guys cum in their mouth.”

“I understand that people are like, ‘Hey, that’s weird,’ but guess what I think is weird? I think it’s weird that girls are out here letting guys cum in their mouth, and they don’t know these guys,” Fox said.

“You’re letting somebody put their sperm in your mouth and — he doesn’t even have a job, you met him on fucking Tinder. He’s an ‘entrepreneur’ or whatever, he’s in a startup, and you just let him sperm in your mouth, that’s disgusting,” the actress added.

“So, fuck you,” Fox asserted. “You’re so offended that I got a drop of Machine Gun Kelly’s blood in my mouth — you have Brandon from Silicon Valley’s sperm in your mouth. He didn’t even buy you a nice drink.”

“It’s a matter of perspective,” Fox added. “What is so gross about what I did with my soulmate? You guys are out here letting strangers cum on you.”

As Breitbart News reported, Fox disclosed in 2022 that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — drink each other’s blood “on occasion for ritual purposes.”

