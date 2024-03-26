50 Cent Says the World’s Almost over but We Worried About Diddy: ‘I Think Trump’s Gonna Be President Again’

Rapper-actor 50 Cent seemed to suggest that the news of Diddy’s homes being raided by Homeland Security this week is a distraction from other, more pressing, world events. Which may be why he thinks “Trump’s gonna be president again.”

“The world’s almost over so what are we worried about. Who ever made this is fvcked up,” 50 Cent wrote in a Tuesday X/Twitter post, sharing an AI-generated video depicting former President Donald Trump issuing expletives.

The world’s almost over 🏽‍♂️so what are we worried about. Who ever made this is fvcked up. I think Trumps gonna be president again, but I’m not gonna say that https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/3l0fUdZYx3 — 50cent (@50cent) March 26, 2024

“I think Trumps gonna be president again, but I’m not gonna say that,” 50 Cent added.

The bizarre video featured an AI-generated voice depicting Trump telling Diddy — who has also been referred to as Puff Daddy or Puffy — that he should stop associating with convicted sex trafficker R. Kelly.

“Puffy, Puffy, Puffy, you stupid ass nigga, I told you stop fucking with R. Kelly, I said, ‘Grab them in the pussy,’ don’t kidnap the pussy,” the fabricated Trump voice said in the video.

“They raided your shit, I see. I got a courtesy call when they raided my house. You really fucked up, my nigga. Can I get a copy of the Meek Mill sex tape? Please, nigga,” the fabricated voice added.

As Breitbart News reported, Homeland Security officials raided Diddy’s homes in both Los Angeles and Miami on Monday in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

The “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper was seen pacing around the Miami airport on Monday as Homeland Security agents raided his houses.

Notably, disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly was handed a 30-year sentence in 2022 after being found guilty of eight counts of sex trafficking and one count of racketeering in New York. Months after that, he was convicted of child sexual abuse in a second federal trial in Chicago.

Last month, R. Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.