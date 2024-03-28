Jon Stewart Responds to Hypocrisy Backlash After It Was Found He Overvalued His NYC Home by 829 Percent

Comedian Jon Stewart has responded to accusations of hypocrisy after it was revealed he overvalued his New York City home after having used his Comedy Central show to ridicule former President Donald Trump’s civil case involving property valuations.

Jon Stewart tried to downplay the revelation in an X post on Wednesday, claiming his case is “not remotely similar to Trump!” He also used the opportunity to sling more insults at Trump, including a false charge of fomenting “insurrection.”

“OMG!! I’ve been caught doing something not remotely similar to Trump!” the comedian posted on Wednesday. “I guess all I need to do now is start a fraud college, steal classified docs, bankrupt casinos, pay hush money, grab pussies, discriminate in housing, cheat at golf and foment insurrection and you’ll revere me!”

Stewart was found to have inflated the value of his New York duplex by 829 percent when he was selling it back in 2014, according to documents obtained by the New York Post.

In 2014, the comedian reportedly sold his 6,280-square-foot Tribeca duplex to financier Parag Pande for $17.5 million. But, according to 2013-2014 assessor records obtained by The Post, the property had the estimated market value of only $1.882 million. The actual assessor valuation for property tax purposes was $847,174.

The revelation came after Monday’s episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show during which Stewart accused Trump of “lying” about the valuation of some of his properties, claiming Trump’s “shenanigans cost the city of New York.”

Stewart’s return to The Daily Show — following the failure of his much-hyped AppleTV+ show — has been marked by the comedian’s sudden transformation into an MSNBC-style talking head, with near-constant attacks on Trump alongside glowing treatment of Biden.

