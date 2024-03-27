Report: Jon Stewart Found to Have Overvalued New York Home After Accusing Trump of ‘Lying’ About Property Values

Comedian Jon Stewart is facing online mockery after a new report showed that he overvalued his New York City home during a sale. The revelation comes after Stewart devoted a recent episode of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to ridiculing former President Donald Trump over his New York civil case involving real estate valuations.

On Monday’s show, Jon Stewart accused Trump of “lying” about the valuation of some of his properties, claiming Trump’s “shenanigans cost the city of New York.”

But documents obtained by the New York Post appear to show that Stewart once overvalued his own New York home by more than $16 million.

In 2014, the comedian reportedly sold his 6,280-square-foot Tribeca duplex to financier Parag Pande for $17.5 million. But, according to 2013-2014 assessor records obtained by The Post, the property had the estimated market value of only $1.882 million. The actual assessor valuation for property tax purposes was $847,174.

Records also show that Stewart paid property taxes based on that assessor valuation price — in other words, what he accused Trump of doing.

The report has inspired online mockery of Stewart.

Did @jonstewart commit fraud when he sold his penthouse for $17.5M? NY listed its market value at $1.8M an AV at around 800k Who did he He defraud?? I am SHOCKED SHOCKED pic.twitter.com/9okis96VQP — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 26, 2024

Jon Stewart has used his return to The Daily Show to bolster President Joe Biden’s re-election bid, including downplaying the seriousness of crimes committed by illegal aliens. He even backtracked his earlier belief that Biden is too old to be president.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com