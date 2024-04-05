Former Bodyguard Says Diddy ‘Had Every Room Taped and Bugged’: Politicians, Princes, Preachers Are Implicated

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ former bodyguard Gene Deal says the rapper had “politicians,” “princes,” and “preachers” in his house for certain gatherings, adding that there may be video footage of these individuals engaging in salacious or illicit activities.

“I don’t think it’s only celebrities [that are] gonna be shook. He had politicians in there. He had princes in there. He also had a couple of preachers in there,” Deal said during a recent interview on the Art of Dialogue podcast.

After being asked if he believes it’s true that there’s video footage of illicit activities taking place inside Combs’ house, Deal said, “Well, my personal opinion is that if Lil Rod could be trusted and his statements are true, they got them. They got tapes and stuff.”

“Lil Rod said in his affidavit that Diddy had every room taped and bugged,” the rapper’s former body guard added. “Can you imagine? He had every room taped and bugged — and they found them in the house.”

As Breitbart News reported, music producer Rodney Jones, also known as “Lil Rod,” is suing Combs, his former employer, alleging the rapper sexually assaulted him and forced him to perform sex acts with prostitutes in front of Combs while he was living with him for an extended period of time. Jones also said he believes he was drugged and raped during a February 2023 party.

The “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper is facing multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking and living a lifestyle involving underage sex, drugs, beatings, and rapes. Last week, federal agents with Homeland Security raided Combs’ houses in both Los Angeles and Miami.

Meanwhile, fellow rapper 50 Cent says he is offering “top dollar” for tapes from Combs’ home, saying, “This is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them, you been over there? I don’t go to puffy party’s.”

50 Cent is also reportedly seeking “sole custody” of the child he shares with ex-girlfriend, OnlyFans model Daphne Joy, after she was accused of being a sex worker in Jones’ sexual assault lawsuit against Combs.

