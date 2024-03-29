50 Cent Seeking ‘Sole Custody’ of Son After Ex-Girlfriend was Accused of Being a Sex Worker in Lawsuit Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Rapper 50 Cent is reportedly seeking “sole custody” of the child he shares with ex-girlfriend, OnlyFans model Daphne Joy, after she was accused of being a sex worker in music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ sexual assault lawsuit against rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Given the latest developments and news of Daphne Joy’s involvement in the Diddy lawsuit, 50 is going for sole custody of his son,” a source close to the situation told Us Weekly.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, dated Joy between 2011 and 2012. The two share a son, Sire, who was born in September 2012, shortly before they split up.

Notably, Joy was named in Jones’ sexual assault lawsuit, which accuses her of being a sex worker involved Combs’ alleged sex-trafficking ring, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The model, who creates content for the subscription platform OnlyFans, was allegedly one of three women Combs “bragged about” paying a “monthly stipend” for sex work.

As Breitbart News reported, 50 Cent is now offering “top dollar” to anyone who might have video footage of parties hosted by Combs.

“This is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them, you been over there? I don’t go to puffy party’s,” 50 Cent wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a screencap from a news report highlighting Jones’ claim that Combs “had hidden cameras in every room of his house.”

The lawsuit goes on to allege that Combs “has recordings of several celebrities, artists, music label executives, and athletes engaging in illegal activity,” and that “these individuals were recorded without their knowledge and consent.”

Combs “possesses compromising footage of every person who has attending his freak-off parties and his house parties,” the lawsuit claims.

Joy denied Jones’ claims.

Last month, Jones filed a lawsuit against Combs, his former employer, alleging the rapper sexually assaulted him and forced him to perform sex acts with prostitutes in front of Combs while he was living with him for an extended period of time.

Jones also reportedly said he believes he was drugged and raped during a February 2023 party.

Combs is facing multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sex trafficking and living a lifestyle involving underage sex, drugs, beatings, and rapes.

On Monday, federal agents with Homeland Security raided the “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” rapper’s houses in both Los Angeles and Miami.

