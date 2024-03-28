50 Cent Offers ‘Top Dollar’ for Video of Diddy’s Parties

Rapper 50 Cent is offering to pay big bucks to anyone who might have video of any of the alleged parties held by Sean “Diddy” Combs. 50 Cent took to Instagram and posted a screencap from a news report on the accusations by Diddy’s producer Lil Rod, who claims Combs had hidden cameras in his home.

In his Instagram post, 50 Cent wrote “Smh this is gonna be so good, what you want to bet I’m a get these tapes. I’ll pay top dollar for them, you been over there? I don’t go to puffy party’s.”

Combs’ Los Angeles home was raided by Homeland security officials on Monday.

“Investigators said across the coast, the music mogul’s Miami home was also raided Monday,” Fox News reported.

“SkyFOX flew over Combs’ home Monday afternoon and showed federal agents conducting their investigation at his home.,” it added. “FOX 11’s ground crew at the scene said the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, which is a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters.”

As Breitbart News reported, several sexual assault lawsuits that have been “filed against Combs in recent months, including a lawsuit from the R&B singer Cassie that was settled last year. Another of Combs’ accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago when she was 17.”

For his part, the rapper and producer has denied the allegations, calling them “sickening” and insisting that they are being made against him by people “looking for a quick payday.”

Combs added, “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

