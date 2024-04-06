Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney, producers of the Breitbart movie My Son Hunter, will soon be debuting a play in New York about the horrific October 7 terrorist attacks that occurred in Israel last year.

Premiering May 2nd in New York City, the new play will be a “verbatim” account of the “terrorist attacks on Israel as told by those who survived them.” Per the press release:

Written by Phelim McAleer, OCTOBER 7 tells the story of Israel’s darkest day by using the compelling and dramatic accounts of those who lived through it. OCTOBER 7 is a 100 percent verbatim play consisting entirely of stories from those who were there. The interviews were conducted by veteran Irish journalists Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney who traveled to Israel in the immediate aftermath of the attacks. OCTOBER 7 brings together accounts from those who experienced Oct. 7. Their experiences may have been different, but all were changed by that day. In OCTOBER 7, the play, we meet young and old, secular and religious, people who were with family and those who were at a dance party when the unthinkable happened. We hear from the wounded and the bereaved, but we also meet the heroes who rescued dozens or fought back and saved multiple lives. We hear from mothers who hid for hours wondering if their family had survived, a policeman armed with a pistol and nine bullets who killed several Hamas and saved dozens of his neighbors. We meet the off-duty soldier who picked up his gun, protected his village, and was shot five times by three different terrorists. We hear how young people enjoying a dance party had to flee for their lives as they witnessed slaughter around them. OCTOBER 7 is a story of Israel’s darkest day, but it is also a story of survival, hope and resilience and fighting back against the forces of darkness.

Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss and What I Wore) will direct the play, which begins a limited run between Thursday, May 2nd through Sunday, June 16th. Official opening night has been set for Monday, May 13th, at the historic Actors Temple Theatre (339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues). For tickets and information, visit www.OCTOBER7theplay.com.

Speaking with Breitbart News, writer Phelim McAleer said the world must not forget the tragedy of October 7.

“The progressive elites seem to want the world to forget about October 7 and what happened that day. And they are being successful,” McAleer told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement. We were in Ireland on October 7 and right away. People started talking about the need for a cease-fire and how terrible it was that they were ‘Turning off the electricity in Gaza.'”

“Everyone wanted to move on from October 7 but there would be no War in Gaza if it wasn’t for October 7,” he added.

As to what motivated them to produce the play, McAleer said that he wants the world to know the truth of what occurred on October 7.

“It’s hard to believe we have to say this, but we want them to remember that October 7 happened. And that every bomb bullet and death can be tied back to what happened on October 7. There was a cease-fire on October 6. Israel didn’t go to Gazza on a whim,” he said.