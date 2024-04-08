Nolte: Woke ‘Monkey Man’ Disappoints at Box Office

Monkey Man was supposed to be the next John Wick. Instead, it’s just one more piece of woke garbage that failed to perform anywhere near expectations.

Monkey Man was projected to open at a low end of $15 million to as high as $20 million.

Instead, it crash-landed well below that low end with just a $10 million opening.

Maybe all the transvestites in Monkey Man turned off Normal People? Just a guess…

Here’s how the “next John Wick” was advertised…

“Monkey Man is far more successful at exploring sexuality in the genre via a group of transgender women who teach the Kid how to harness his pain into power,” reports the far-left Los Angeles Times.

“The Hijra community is a society of intersex, trans, and other third-gender groups who live across South Asia, largely removed from wider society,” says Pink News. Star, director, and co-writer Dev Patel “said that it was important for him to represent this community as a form of solidarity.”

“The main protagonist, Kid, joins a group of trans and gender-non-conforming characters to fight the elite oppressing them.”

“The movie also includes a group of trans and gender-nonconforming characters who join Kid in his fight against India’s elite,” reports the far-left Variety.

Guys in dresses should be used only for comic relief, not normalized. Also, in order to be successful, movies and stories should be based on a foundation of truth. So the idea that transsexuals fight oppression rather than spread oppression is way too much disbelief for Normal People to suspend. We all know that the transsexual mafia is the biggest group of bullies around today — bullying our language, bullying the truth, bullying biological fact, and bullying us into accepting something that is neither normal, moral, or healthy in the spiritual or physical sense.

If I want to watch a guy in a dress kick ass, I’m going to watch Dick Shawn in Angel (1984). He’s both sympathetic and hilarious. He’s also a live-and-let-live character, not a fascist running around goose-stepping to the correct pronouns.

There is nothing sympathetic about the transsexual movement. To portray them as underdogs is a total lie, a clown move, and utterly dishonest. I have no doubt that within this group, there are sympathetic individuals, but as a group, they are obnoxious crybullies.

And why inject this nonsense in a movie aimed at the general public, in a genre movie? It’s insane, especially if you are looking to launch a franchise, which seems to be the case here. Normal People are made uncomfortable when sexual fetishes are normalized. We’re not wired to sit there and swallow this propaganda. We go to the movies, especially genre movies, to escape the day’s nonsense, not to pay $20 to have it shoved down our throats.

