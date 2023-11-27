‘Doctor Who’ Mocked for Asking Alien Character Its Pronouns: ‘What a Load of Woke Sh*t!’

The long-running BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who is facing widespread mockery for embracing woke gender nonconformity, with a recent episode featuring the title character asking an alien life form to declare its pronouns.
The episode also featured a scene in which the title character (played by a returning David Tennant) is referred to as “male-presenting.”
Doctor Who — which is also available for streaming on Disney+ — dedicated three recent episodes to its 60th anniversary. In the episode that aired Saturday, an alien life form named The Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) provokes a discussion about gender pronouns.
“Yes, The Meep, I promised I can help him to get home,” the Doctor says at one point.
“You’re assuming ‘he’ as a pronoun?” Rose Noble, the Doctor’s “non-binary” sidekick, asks.
“True. Yes, sorry, good point,” the Doctor replies. “Are you he, she, or they?”
The Meep replies: “My chosen pronoun is the definite article. I am always ‘The Meep.'”
“Everything Woke turns to Shit”
– Donald Trump.
Here is a latest scene from the BBC’s Doctor Who, where a Non-binary character meets an alien & they/them 1st reaction is to ask for pronouns.
Normal people are sick of this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/VutBk8YBuo
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 26, 2023
In another scene, Rose Noble — who is played by real-life transgender male-to-female actor Yasmin Finney — calls the Doctor “male presenting.”
Dr Who becomes Dr Woke.
Transgender actor playing the doctors sidekick calls Dr Who ‘male-presenting.’
“You’ve got all that power. But there is a way to get rid of it.
Something a male-presenting time lord will never understand.”
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 26, 2023
The show’s embrace of gender nonconformity has provoked widespread derision on social media, with one commenter saying, “What a load of woke shit!”
Another said the special felt like “woke ChatGPT met CGI.”
Many also used the hashtag #RIPDoctorWho in response to the episode.
So I just watched the new #DoctorWho episode. It would have been fine. But no we had to throw more political woke bullshit agenda into the show. Then rip on every male Time Lord because they weren't a woman & women are better 🖕#FuckDisney & #FuckTheBBC for this shite🖕 pic.twitter.com/BAiRMeGhR0
— Jed RevanWolf ♉🐺 (@JedRevanWolf) November 27, 2023
Doctor Who episode this evening featured a discussion about "chosen pronouns". TV drama has become a relentless moral lecture delivered by woke producers and executives. Nutters, frankly.
— Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) November 25, 2023
When even the BBC had had enough of #DoctorWho.
The difference between progressive and woke is lazy writing. pic.twitter.com/4CUhZI5Ikj
— Brodigan (@brodigan) November 22, 2023
What a load of woke shit! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/h0HK8dS2fK
— Dorothy – yes! I have other hobbies (@NormaLPearson1) November 25, 2023
The new @DoctorWho_BBCA special feels like Woke @ChatGPTapp met CGI.
The era of Great Doctor Who is over 😔 pic.twitter.com/Ls4REjIJqY
— Eli Burton (@EliBurton_) November 27, 2023
Its wild that they brought Dave Tennant back, arguably the most popular Doctor in the franchise, just to shit all over him like a San Francisco sidewalk, to make the point that the WOMAN before him was the "best Doctor" in the franchise.#RIPDoctorWho
— Verbal Riot (@verbalriotshow) November 27, 2023
