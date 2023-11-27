‘Doctor Who’ Mocked for Asking Alien Character Its Pronouns: ‘What a Load of Woke Sh*t!’

BBC Studios
BBC Studios
David Ng

The long-running BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who is facing widespread mockery for embracing woke gender nonconformity, with a recent episode featuring the title character asking an alien life form to declare its pronouns.

The episode also featured a scene in which the title character (played by a returning David Tennant) is referred to as “male-presenting.”

Doctor Who  — which is also available for streaming on Disney+ — dedicated three recent episodes to its 60th anniversary. In the episode that aired Saturday, an alien life form named The Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) provokes a discussion about gender pronouns.

“Yes, The Meep, I promised I can help him to get home,” the Doctor says at one point.

“You’re assuming ‘he’ as a pronoun?” Rose Noble, the Doctor’s “non-binary” sidekick, asks.

“True. Yes, sorry, good point,” the Doctor replies. “Are you he, she, or they?”

The Meep replies: “My chosen pronoun is the definite article. I am always ‘The Meep.'”

Watch below:

In another scene, Rose Noble — who is played by real-life transgender male-to-female actor Yasmin Finney — calls the Doctor “male presenting.”

The show’s embrace of gender nonconformity has provoked widespread derision on social media, with one commenter saying, “What a load of woke shit!”

Another said the special felt like “woke ChatGPT met CGI.”

Many also used the hashtag #RIPDoctorWho in response to the episode.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.