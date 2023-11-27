‘Doctor Who’ Mocked for Asking Alien Character Its Pronouns: ‘What a Load of Woke Sh*t!’

The long-running BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who is facing widespread mockery for embracing woke gender nonconformity, with a recent episode featuring the title character asking an alien life form to declare its pronouns.

The episode also featured a scene in which the title character (played by a returning David Tennant) is referred to as “male-presenting.”

Doctor Who — which is also available for streaming on Disney+ — dedicated three recent episodes to its 60th anniversary. In the episode that aired Saturday, an alien life form named The Meep (voiced by Miriam Margolyes) provokes a discussion about gender pronouns.

“Yes, The Meep, I promised I can help him to get home,” the Doctor says at one point.

“You’re assuming ‘he’ as a pronoun?” Rose Noble, the Doctor’s “non-binary” sidekick, asks.

“True. Yes, sorry, good point,” the Doctor replies. “Are you he, she, or they?”

The Meep replies: “My chosen pronoun is the definite article. I am always ‘The Meep.'”

Watch below:

“Everything Woke turns to Shit” – Donald Trump. Here is a latest scene from the BBC’s Doctor Who, where a Non-binary character meets an alien & they/them 1st reaction is to ask for pronouns. Normal people are sick of this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/VutBk8YBuo — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) November 26, 2023

In another scene, Rose Noble — who is played by real-life transgender male-to-female actor Yasmin Finney — calls the Doctor “male presenting.”

Dr Who becomes Dr Woke. Transgender actor playing the doctors sidekick calls Dr Who ‘male-presenting.’ “You’ve got all that power. But there is a way to get rid of it. Something a male-presenting time lord will never understand.” pic.twitter.com/lK0vkt05pN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 26, 2023

The show’s embrace of gender nonconformity has provoked widespread derision on social media, with one commenter saying, “What a load of woke shit!”

Another said the special felt like “woke ChatGPT met CGI.”

Many also used the hashtag #RIPDoctorWho in response to the episode.

Doctor Who episode this evening featured a discussion about "chosen pronouns". TV drama has become a relentless moral lecture delivered by woke producers and executives. Nutters, frankly. — Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) November 25, 2023

When even the BBC had had enough of #DoctorWho. The difference between progressive and woke is lazy writing. pic.twitter.com/4CUhZI5Ikj — Brodigan (@brodigan) November 22, 2023

What a load of woke shit! #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/h0HK8dS2fK — Dorothy – yes! I have other hobbies (@NormaLPearson1) November 25, 2023

The new @DoctorWho_BBCA special feels like Woke @ChatGPTapp met CGI. The era of Great Doctor Who is over 😔 pic.twitter.com/Ls4REjIJqY — Eli Burton (@EliBurton_) November 27, 2023

Its wild that they brought Dave Tennant back, arguably the most popular Doctor in the franchise, just to shit all over him like a San Francisco sidewalk, to make the point that the WOMAN before him was the "best Doctor" in the franchise.#RIPDoctorWho — Verbal Riot (@verbalriotshow) November 27, 2023

