Watch: Singer Ne-Yo Suggests Polygamy Should Be Legal

Singer Ne-Yo says polygamists should be allowed to marry multiple people if they want.

“I feel like in the realm of love and romance, you should let people do whatever the hell they want to do. I can’t see how it’s hurting anybody,” Ne-Yo told TMZ on Thursday, after being asked to share his thoughts on “legalizing polygamy” while taking a stroll in Los Angeles with his two girlfriends.

After being asked point blank if he believes polygamy should be legalized, the “Give Me Everything” singer replied, “Sure, why not?”

However, he added that he does not feel a need to lobby for any legal changes, because he doesn’t believe it is affecting his personal life, as he is not sure he wants to marry multiple women.

“Would you fight in D.C. with the lawmakers?” the TMZ reporter asked, to which Ne-Yo answered, “No, because, to be honest, I don’t need the government to tell me what it is I can and can’t do related to my personal life.”

After being asked if he wants to get married to multiple women, the “Let Me Love You” singer admitted he wasn’t sure about that.

“I don’t know,” Ne-Yo said. “I’m not going to let it ruin my day. At the end of the day, the people I love know I love them, and they love me.”

The TMZ reporter then asked if he recommends “the situation” he’s in right now, to which the “Time of Our Lives” singer replied, “No.”

“I don’t recommend anything to anybody,” Ne-Yo said. “What works for me might not work for you, and vice versa. So find out what works for you.”

Ne-Yo was seen in Miami, Florida, last summer holding hands with two women, shortly after divorcing from his ex-wife, Crystal Renay, with the separation occurring as a result of the singer’s infidelity, TMZ reported.

