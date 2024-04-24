Jon Lovitz Blasts Columbia University Anti-Israel Protesters: ‘You’re Supposed to Be Smart’

Actor-comedian Jon Lovitz has blasted students at Columbia University and other colleges who are protesting against Israel by blocking Jewish classmates from going to class.

“You’re supposed to be smart,” the Saturday Night Live alum posted on X this week. “You’re blaming your 18 year old classmates from the US for the actions of the government of Israel? What the hell are you being taught? Think logically and quit being sheep & being used by your professors.”

Lovitz’s post comes amid the latest surge of rabidly anti-Israel protests on elite college campuses across the country. The protests have taken on overtly anti-semitic tones on some campuses as demonstrators are targeting their Jewish classmates by blocking them from classes.

At Columbia University in New York, the situation has devolved to such a significant degree that a rabbi at the university recently urged Jewish students to stay home.

Columbia professors walked off the job earlier this week in support of the anti-Israel protestors. The university has forced students to switch to hybrid instruction for the remainder of the semester, a decision that has resulted in demands for tuition reimbursement.

