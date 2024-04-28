Watch: Singer John Ondrasik Condemns ‘Evil that Is Hamas’ During Tel Aviv Performance

Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik — also known by the moniker Five for Fighting — condemned the “evil that is Hamas” during a recent performance in Tel Aviv.

John Ondrasik posted video from his performance to his social media accounts.

“I am not Jewish. One does not have to be Jewish to condemn the evil that is Hamas,” he said. “One does not have to be Jewish to support Israel in their fight — sorry, our fight, for freedom, democracy, life, civilization against those who want to tear it down.”

Ondrasik led the crown in a performance of a song titled “OK (We Are Not OK),” inspired by the terror attack of October 7 — where over a thousand people were murdered, women were raped, and hostages were captured when Hamas fighters paraglided into Israeli territory and began killing indiscriminately.

Humbled to perform "OK (We Are Not OK)" at Hostage Square, in Tel Aviv, hours before Iran's attack on Israel. There are no words to express the meetings I had with hostage families. May we hold them in our hearts as well as all innocents suffering due to the evil that is Hamas. pic.twitter.com/pq9K6auLyO — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) April 21, 2024

Iran launched a missile and drone attack on Israel on April 13, with Israeli defenses managing to intercept the vast majority of them.

Iran’s attack took place just one day after President Joe Biden warned Tehran not to. “Don’t,” Biden had told reporters — a warning that Iran’s leaders clearly ignored.

John Ondrasik has been openly critical of the Biden administration’s foreign policy, especially its disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow in 2021, the singer-songwriter said that Andrew Breitbart was a part of his inspiration to write and release his song, “Blood on My Hands.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com