Comedian Tiffany Haddish Slams Campus Protests as Ineffective: Don’t Block Classes ‘Get Yourself In Office’

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish is doubling down on her criticism of the widespread protests now roiling college campuses from coast to coast and is urging students to be “more effective” by getting their education and then getting elected to office to make actual change instead of attacking schools with ineffective disruptions.

Haddish was blasted by many for her attack on college protesters at the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival where she dove into a rant against the students during her stage appearance.

Video of the rant shows that after someone in the audience asked her about the anti-Israel protests going on, Haddish replied, “I don’t give a fuck about that shit. I never went to college; why would I care about college?”

The 44-year-old entertainer, who converted to Judaism four years ago, went on to dismiss what college kids have to say about anything and added, “I give a fuck about what’s going on, on the other side of the world, but why would I give a fuck about the college?”

Now, days after her rant went viral with fans, TMZ approached the Girls Trip star and asked about her issues with the protests. But Haddish did not back down. Indeed, she went into a more detailed explanation about her criticism of the campus protesters, saying that what they are doing is meaningless and ineffective.

While in New York City, Haddish told TMZ that the protesters are wasting their time by blocking others from attending class and causing so much disruption on campus. She added that they need to get their education, then become lobbyists or run for office and make actual change, because yelling on a campus quad won’t change anything.

The Grammy-and Emmy-winning entertainer even said that writing a letter to your congressmen and senators is far more effective than protesting.

Haddish has refused to bow to the anti-Israel movement, too, and recently performed in Israel despite threats against her for doing so.

“I said I’m going to go see with my own eyes. Gotta go to Israel first,” she said in Feb., adding, “This is an educational trip for me. See, I feel like I can’t believe I see everything on the Internet… I need to go see for myself, I’m one of those people.”

“I’m gonna go see for myself, I’m gonna go see, I’m gonna go see all of it, I’m gonna ask questions – see with my own eyes,” Haddish explained. “I’m gonna go talk to people, I’m gonna go find out why is this happening? Why is this going down?”

