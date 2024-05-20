Watch: Jerry Seinfeld Roasts Anti-Israel Heckler During Stand-Up Show

Renowned comedian Jerry Seinfeld roasted an anti-Israel heckler during one of his stand-up shows over the weekend with much assistance from the crowd.

Seinfeld, who has been in the crosshairs of the anti-Israel activists lately due to his support of the Jewish state, had been performing in Virginia when one heckler called him a “genocide supporter” in the middle of his set.

“Save the children of Gaza! No more American tax dollars for genocide!” the heckler yelled.

The audience immediately greeted the heckler with a torrent of boos and told him to “shut up and get out.”

“You should be ashamed of yourself! You should all be ashamed of yourselves!” the heckler shouted back.

For his part, Seinfeld refused to take it lying down and immediately roasted the heckler.

“This is fun. I like this. I think your message is really resonating with the crowd. People seem to be on your side,” Seinfeld said in jest.

“How dare you support a genocide!” the heckler shot back.

“I like it when the Jew-haters spice up the show,” Seinfeld quipped.

The crowd later chanted “Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!” before security had to break up a fight between the heckler and an audience member.

Protestors disrupt #Seinfeld in #Norfolk tonight. Zionists beat the shit out of and choke a protestor to which Seinfeld responds: “This is exciting. I like this.” pic.twitter.com/456fDz13xi — saira rao 🍉 (@sairasameerarao) May 19, 2024

In a later statement, the show’s producer SevenVenues said it would continue enforcing its policy of removing protesters.

“We are deeply disappointed that a group of protestors disrupted tonight’s sold-out Jerry Seinfeld performance at Chrysler Hall. SevenVenues stands by its policy to remove hecklers and those who disrupt a performance, and will continue to protect the freedom of its patrons to enjoy an artist of their choosing without disruption,” the statement said.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Seinfeld gave a poignant commencement address at Duke University even though some students decided to walk out on him over his Israel support.

“Privilege is a word that has taken quite a beating lately. Privilege today seems to be the worst thing you can have. I would like to take a moment to defend it,” he told the crowd, prompting respectful applause.

Jerry further advised the students to “use” their privilege and make something of it.

“I grew up a Jewish boy from New York. That is a privilege if you want to be a comedian,” he said. “You went to Duke. That is an unbelievable privilege. I now have an honorary doctorate of humane letters degree, and if I can figure out how to use that, I will.”

