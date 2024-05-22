Joy Behar Admits She Hesitates to Criticize Biden, Bill Maher Replies That’s How You ‘Lose All Credibility’

ABC’s The View co-host Joy Behar has admitted that she thinks twice about criticizing Joe Biden because she doesn’t want to “influence” undecided voters and inadvertently help former President Donald Trump in his bid to regain the White House.

On Tuesday’s show, guest Bill Maher responded to Behar by saying pulling punches like that is how you “lose all credibility.”

Joy Behar said she is “nervous about saying anything against Biden,” then turning to Maher and asking, “are you afraid that you might influence people on the fence?”

ABC host Joy Behar admits that she censors her criticism of Biden because she's "afraid" she "might influence the people who are on the fence" to vote for Trump.

Maher replied: “I think you lose all credibility — I do — my bond with my audience has always been I don’t pull a punch. My bond with my audience is you’re not going to like everything I say. But you know I’m saying what I really think is true.”

Behar has used The View for years to spew insults at Trump and his supporters while giving Democrat politicians an easy pass.

On Tuesday, Behar also said that people who wear MAGA hats should “put a swastika” on it. Last week, she said that if Trump is elected president again in November, we “will not have a country.”

